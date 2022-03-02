Packers' Matt LaFleur: I Want to Respect Aaron Rodgers' Space amid Uncertain Future

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is taking a patient approach when it comes to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' impending decision on his future with the team.

LaFleur said he is waiting like everyone else and he will give Rodgers as much time as he needs to figure things out.

"I told him, I don't wanna be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back," LaFleur told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "So you just wanna be respectful of his space and allow him to think through everything clearly without being annoying, I guess."

Despite Rodgers saying last week that he had yet to make a decision on whether he was returning to the Packers, LaFleur revealed on Wednesday that the reigning league MVP was involved in the hiring of Green Bay's new quarterbacks coach.

The team reportedly coaxed Tom Clements, who was one of Rodgers' first coaches in his NFL career, out of retirement to replace Luke Getsy after he was named offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

"He had a significant role," LaFleur said when asked if Rodgers played a part in the hire. "I would say that in terms of just our conversations over the last couple years and how much he credits Tom for his development, it was very intriguing when we had an opportunity."

Clements was on Mike McCarthy's staff during his time with the Packers from 2006 to '16. However, LaFleur acknowledged that the hiring of Clements doesn't guarantee Rodgers' return to Green Bay.

"Well, I don't want to get into those conversations too much, but certainly when you have a player of that caliber, as important as he's been to this organization, and then when he credits and gives somebody like that so much praise, to me you'd be foolish not to listen to that," LaFleur said. "So that's why I wanted to go sit down with Tom, and he's a very impressive guy."

LaFleur reiterated that he won't push Rodgers to make his decision, but he wants to keep the lines of communication open with the future Hall of Famer.

"You always want to be respectful," LaFleur said. "I know it's a lot to take on, he's got a lot to think about, and certainly I'm making sure that I'm consistently communicating with him but also want to be respectful of his time and the process that he has to go through."