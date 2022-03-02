Jalen Hurts Will Be Eagles' Starting QB in 2022, per GM Roseman: 'There's No Doubt'

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Any questions about whether Jalen Hurts would remain the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback in 2022 were put to rest Wednesday after executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman said there was "no doubt" that would be the case.

"There's no doubt about it," Roseman said at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when asked whether Hurts was still the team's QB1, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

"We have Jalen Hurts, who is a 23-year-old quarterback who led his team to the playoffs, and he's going to get better and better and better. He's going to do everything possible to get better, and we have to do our part in [helping] that."

In his first full year as the Eagles' starting quarterback, Hurts completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions and averaged 7.3 yards per attempt.

He also rushed for 784 yards and 10 more scores en route to helping lead the 9-8 Eagles to an NFC Wild Card berth.

Hurts took over as the team's starting quarterback from Carson Wentz, who was benched in December 2020 and later traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist was a big reason why the Eagles improved from 4-11-1 to over .500.

The offense also went from No. 26 in scoring the year prior to No. 12 in 2021. The connection between college teammates Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith served as a big reason why, with the ex-Alabama star setting a franchise rookie season-long record with 916 receiving yards.

Hurts also put the team on his back multiple times, including when he rushed for three touchdowns in a 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia could stand to add more weapons around Hurts, potentially pushing the 23-year-old's ceiling even higher. Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Quez Watkins were the only players on the team to have at least 300 receiving yards last year.

The Eagles will have numerous chances to do just that in April's draft thanks largely to their three first-round picks (Nos. 15, 16 and 19).

For now, Hurts' place atop the quarterback depth chart is rightfully secure.