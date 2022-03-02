Aaron Donald, Rams Have Discussed New Contract Amid Retirement Buzz, GM Snead Says

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

There was some discussion about Aaron Donald potentially retiring after helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but general manager Les Snead doesn't seem to think that will happen.

Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported Snead said the team and Donald have discussed a new contract, which is notable amid the retirement speculation since he has a potential out in 2022 on his current one.

"I never say anything with certainty, [but] that's not a concern right now," Snead said.

Donald told ESPN's Dianna Russini shortly after the Super Bowl win that he was going to "take some time before he makes a decision" and "just be in the moment" after accomplishing the sport's ultimate task.

He was dominant in that Super Bowl with two sacks and three quarterback hits, and his pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow during the Bengals' final fourth-down play all but sealed the win.

It was more of the same for the future Hall of Famer who has consistently destroyed opposing offensive lines since the Rams selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. His resume includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Pro selections, a Defensive Rookie of the Year and eight Pro Bowl nods.

Donald finished the 2021 campaign with 84 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defended despite being consistently double-teamed in the middle of the line.

That is the type of production of someone who could be the highest-paid defensive player in the league, and that may be the case with a potential new deal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported last month that Donald "might need to become the league's highest-paid defensive player in order to play in 2022."

According to Spotrac, Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack's contract features the highest total value at $141 million, while Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt's deal has the highest per year total at north of $28 million.

Perhaps those are the baselines in discussions between the Rams and Donald, and Snead's comments indicated those conversations are happening at this stage of the offseason.