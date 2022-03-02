Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Have 'No Intention' to Deal QB

Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL

While speculation about Russell Wilson's future is a major talking point surrounding the Seattle Seahawks for the second consecutive offseason, head coach Pete Carroll said the team has no plans to trade him.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed the coach's comments:



"At this time of year, there's conversations about everybody. We're talking about everybody. That's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players, and that's not changed. It's been the same every year we've been here. It's the same as it's been. We have no intention of making any more there. But, the conversations, John has to field those—he always has. But nothing specific."

There have been some rumors involving Wilson this offseason, such as when Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay "would love to trade for him."

However, the noise has not been nearly as loud as it was last offseason when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the quarterback told Seattle he would be fine going to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears in a trade.

Such a trade never materialized, but the 2021 campaign was far from smooth sailing.

Wilson suffered a finger injury that sidelined him for three games. The team also finished with a losing record at 7-10, which was the first time it ended a season at .500 or below in Wilson's 10 years as the starting quarterback.

He still impressed on the field at times while completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, but it was a step back from 2020 when he completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The nine-time Pro Bowler is 33 years old and a franchise legend who helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls in his second and third seasons in the league, one of which they won.

The team can remain in win-now mode with playmakers such as Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the outside, and holding on to Wilson would further indicate a willingness to go for the Lombardi Trophy instead of shifting toward a rebuild.