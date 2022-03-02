Antonio Brown Announces He Will Perform at 2022 Rolling Loud Festival

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown may have worn out his welcome in the NFL, but the controversial wide receiver appears to have found a second career in the music world.

Brown was announced as one of the performers at the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival:

The seven-time Pro Bowler is performing under the stage name "AB." He will be part of the group that performs on Friday before headliner Kanye West.

Brown and West have formed a partnership since Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6, five days after he walked off the field during a game against the New York Jets.

According to a Feb. 1 Instagram post, Brown is the president of Donda Sports. The company was founded by West.

"Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes." This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL," Brown wrote.

On Jan. 2, Brown dropped a rap track called "Pit Not the Palace" on his official YouTube page.

The Rolling Loud Festival will take place from July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.