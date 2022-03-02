Former NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart's 20,000-Square-Foot Mansion on Sale for $30M

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Anyone who has always wanted to live in a mansion that features an indoor aquarium and was previously owned by a NASCAR champion is in luck.

Assuming, of course, that someone is willing and able to pay around $30 million.

Tony Stewart is selling his luxury log cabin, which covers nearly 20,000 square feet and sits on 415 acres outside of Columbus, Indiana, per WTHR. It includes a hunting preserve, the aquarium, a bowling alley, a golf simulator and an in-home gym.

"This is truly my dream home," Stewart said of the Hidden Hollow Ranch, which is zoned as a bed and breakfast. "We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends."

The home features six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and a six-car garage. Just for good measure, there is also a 3,500-square-foot guest house.

The listing price of $30 million is more than $13 million higher than the second-highest listing in the state.