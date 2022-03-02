A.J. Brown, Titans Had 'Preliminary' Contract Extension Talks, per GM Jon Robinson

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson confirmed the team has held "very preliminary" talks with star wide receiver A.J. Brown about an extension.

Robinson added that Brown "knows how we feel about him" as the 24-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in January the two sides had mutual interest in a deal that "would no doubt make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL."

