Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Teams 'Remain Skeptical' That Packers Will Trade Star QB

Teams across the NFL reportedly think the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will find a way to work through their issues.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, teams that are interested in Rodgers "remain skeptical" of the Packers making him available on the trade market and believe the franchise will do everything it can to keep both him and wide receiver Davante Adams, who is an impending free agent.

La Canfora added that the "assumption" within the NFL is that the Packers and Rodgers will settle things shortly, with Rodgers getting "all the cash he wants" to remain in Green Bay moving forward.

The drama between Rodgers and the Packers dates back to last year when Rodgers didn't initially report to training camp because of frustration with the organization. The two sides ultimately came to an agreement, however, and Rodgers won the NFL MVP award for the second consecutive season.

While it was widely assumed that the Packers agreed to accommodate a trade request this offseason if Rodgers no longer wanted to play in Green Bay, that may not be the case.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week that agreeing to trade Rodgers this offseason was "was not something I told him" when the sides hashed things out last year.

Gutekunst added that the only assurance made was that "we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another."

This week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Gutekunst said the Packers have not received a single trade call on Rodgers, according to Demovsky. That may support the notion of NFL teams not believing the Packers will make Rodgers available.

Rodgers has yet to make any firm public comments regarding whether he wants to remain in Green Bay, but one report recently making the rounds is that he wants to be compensated handsomely in exchange for sticking around.

Appearing last week on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN's Dianna Russini said Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL and is asking the Packers for a salary in the neighborhood of $50 million per season:

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee later refuted the report on The Pat McAfee Show, saying Rodgers told him via text that he made no such demands.

If Rodgers does want a bump from the $27.4 million he is set to earn in 2022, however, one can only assume the Packers will do everything possible to grant the request.

At the age of 38, Rodgers is still arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. The four-time league MVP is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The combination of Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur has led the Packers to 13 wins in three consecutive seasons, and while that success has not translated to the playoffs, Rodgers undoubtedly gives Green Bay the best chance to win a Super Bowl.