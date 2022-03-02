Bruce Arians: Bucs 'Really, Really Want' to Re-Sign Chris Godwin in Free Agency

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is leaving no doubt about where the team stands with Chris Godwin as he prepares to hit free agency.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Arians said the Bucs "really, really want" Godwin back in 2022.

Godwin is seeking a long-term contract for the second consecutive offseason. The Buccaneers used their franchise tag to prevent him from hitting the open market last year. He wound up signing the one-year tender worth $15.98 million.

A torn ACL in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints ended Godwin's season early. The 26-year-old had successful surgery to repair the injury on Jan. 3.

It seems unlikely the Bucs will use the franchise tag on Godwin for a second consecutive season. It would cost the team 120 percent of his 2021 salary (approx. $19.18 million).

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported after Godwin's injury that some executives around the league feel it "could affect his market slightly" this offseason.

Pro Football Focus, which ranked Godwin as the No. 3 overall free agent, projected him to sign a four-year, $65 million contract ($34.5 million guaranteed).

This has been a rough offseason for the Bucs from a personnel standpoint. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1.

Guard Ali Marpet, who was coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021, surprised many when he announced his retirement at the age of 28 on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Marpet was concerned about his overall health if he continued to play.

Having already lost those two key contributors from their offense, not retaining Godwin would be a brutal outcome for a team that is only 13 months removed from winning a Super Bowl.

Despite not playing the final three regular-season games, Godwin still led the Bucs in targets (127), receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,103) in 2021. He has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in two of the past three seasons.