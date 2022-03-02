Luka Doncic Heaps Praise on Ja Morant's 'MVP-Level' Play After 52-Point Outing

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant is having an extraordinary season for the ascendant Memphis Grizzlies, and everyone is enjoying it. Even Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

"I saw the dunk and the last-second buzzer-beater. Amazing," Doncic told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News when asked if he saw any of Morant's 52-point game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. "He's been playing amazing this season, MVP level. Everybody saw this season what he is, and he's an unbelievable player, unbelievable skills and so fun to watch."

In the 118-105 win, Morant had two of the best plays of this NBA season. First, he absolutely posterized Jakob Poeltl:

Then he hit one of the most absurd buzzer-beaters to end the first half you'll ever see:

All in one quarter. Morant is different, and a number of current and former athletes have been taking notice:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

“I just wish I had a camera so I could get a few pictures," Gregg Popovich told reporters after the game. "It was pretty special. He was special."

Morant is quickly moving up in the MVP conversation, trying to catch players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, among others. More importantly, the Grizzlies are now 43-20, third in the Western Conference and just a game behind the Golden State Warriors for second.

The young Grizzlies are not a team anyone will want to face come the postseason. Morant is the main reason why.