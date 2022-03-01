Cubs' Marcus Stroman Says Rob Manfred 'Gotta Go' After CBA Deadline Passes

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman called for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's removal after the league canceled the first two series of the 2022 regular season amid the ongoing collective bargaining agreement dispute between MLB and the MLB Players' Association.

Stroman had more to say after ESPN's Joon Lee posted an image of Manfred smiling during a Tuesday press conference announcing the cancellation of games:

MLB set a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday for the league and MLBPA to come to an agreement. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press provided an overview of the recent proceedings.

"After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 ½ hours Monday, the league [sent] the players' association a 'best and final offer' Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations," Blum wrote.

"Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to cancel opening day."

MLB did just that, and now all games are officially lost through April 6.

Players are naturally furious after the news broke late Tuesday afternoon. Stroman already leveled previous criticisms about the game Tuesday, specifically in regards to MLB's marketing:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Other players were also candid Tuesday, including San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood:

Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier also wondered about next steps for the time being:

Elsewhere, numerous players showed their solidarity at the union's press conference, which took place after Manfred took the microphone.

The union released an official statement beforehand:

Per Blum, Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for further negotiations at this time.