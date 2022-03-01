X

    Cubs' Marcus Stroman Says Rob Manfred 'Gotta Go' After CBA Deadline Passes

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 2, 2022

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman called for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's removal after the league canceled the first two series of the 2022 regular season amid the ongoing collective bargaining agreement dispute between MLB and the MLB Players' Association.

    Marcus Stroman @STR0

    Manfred gotta go.

    Stroman had more to say after ESPN's Joon Lee posted an image of Manfred smiling during a Tuesday press conference announcing the cancellation of games:

    Marcus Stroman @STR0

    Manclown. <a href="https://t.co/EbnJx48LZl">https://t.co/EbnJx48LZl</a>

    MLB set a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday for the league and MLBPA to come to an agreement. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press provided an overview of the recent proceedings.

    "After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 ½ hours Monday, the league [sent] the players' association a 'best and final offer' Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations," Blum wrote.

    "Players rejected that offer, setting the stage for MLB to follow through on its threat to cancel opening day."

    MLB did just that, and now all games are officially lost through April 6.

    Players are naturally furious after the news broke late Tuesday afternoon. Stroman already leveled previous criticisms about the game Tuesday, specifically in regards to MLB's marketing:

    Marcus Stroman @STR0

    MLB is trash at growing the game and marketing their players. It’s pretty obvious. GM’s and front office individuals always tried to get me to deactivate my socials. Too many dinosaurs controlling the game of baseball. Manfred has to go. We need a new commissioner asap!

    Marcus Stroman @STR0

    THIS! 🗣🗣🗣 <a href="https://t.co/fxjQEJBQCB">https://t.co/fxjQEJBQCB</a>

    Other players were also candid Tuesday, including San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Wood:

    Alex Wood @Awood45

    FWIW MLB has pumped to the media last night &amp; today that there’s momentum toward a deal. Now saying the players tone has changed. So if a deal isn’t done today it’s our fault. This isn’t a coincidence. We’ve had the same tone all along. We just want a fair deal/to play ball.

    Alex Wood @Awood45

    The last 24hrs I’d say there was cautious optimism on the players side because the owners were actually at the table negotiating with us toward a deal. What we’re asking is more than fair. If there’s no deal the optimism from MLB was a PR illusion to make it look like they tried.

    Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier also wondered about next steps for the time being:

    Clint Frazier @clintfrazier

    i think it might be time to apply for that mcdonald's job everybody said i'd be working

    Elsewhere, numerous players showed their solidarity at the union's press conference, which took place after Manfred took the microphone.

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    Syndergaard, Miller, others also here. <a href="https://t.co/63yxIB2map">https://t.co/63yxIB2map</a>

    The union released an official statement beforehand:

    MLBPA Communications @MLBPA_News

    Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: <a href="https://t.co/rmpciPsQm4">pic.twitter.com/rmpciPsQm4</a>

    Per Blum, Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for further negotiations at this time.

