Mickey Mantle's Final Yankees Jersey Sells for Record $2.2M at Auction

The last game-worn jersey from the Hall of Fame career of New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle sold for $2.19 million at auction on Saturday.

Heritage Auctions provided the details and a picture of the uniform top, which included an inscription and Mantle signing his nickname, "The Mick":

The sale price represented the highest amount ever paid for a Mantle jersey, per TMZ Sports. The previous record was $1.3 million.

Mantle was a 20-time All-Star, seven-time World Series champion and three-time American League MVP while spending his entire MLB career, which ended in 1968, with the Yanks. He was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1974.

"I'm not going to play baseball anymore. That's all I know," Mantle said while announcing his retirement. "I can't play anymore. I don't hit the ball when I need to. I can't steal when I need to. I can't score from second when I need to."

He added: "I will never want to embarrass myself on the field or hurt the club in any way or give the fans anything less than they are entitled to expect from me."

The Oklahoma native still ranks 18th in history with 536 career home runs, and his famed No. 7 is retired by the Yankees.

ESPN recently ranked the dynamic center fielder as the seventh-best player in MLB history.

Mantle died in 1995 at the age of 63.