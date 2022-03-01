Chiefs' Andy Reid Denies 'Fabricated' Feud Involving Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid denied rumors of a rift between himself and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Tuesday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy that's gotten kind of fabricated," Reid told reporters. "We were on vacation, and over the two weeks, I came back, and all the sudden I didn't like Eric, and Eric didn't like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. And that's not the case. We all get along good. And I'm glad he's back with us and rollin'."

Reid added he thought Bieniemy was deserving of a head coaching job. Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs after interviewing for several coaching vacancies, with 2022 marking his fifth season as Reid's offensive coordinator.

There appeared to be some level of uncertainty regarding Bieniemy's future with the Chiefs with his contract expiring after the 2021 season, but those concerns were unfounded. He quickly agreed to a new one-year contract when head coaching vacancies were filled, which means we could be looking at a similar situation next offseason.

Of all the NFL coordinators who are yet to get a chance at a top job, Bieniemy is arguably the most qualified. The 52-year-old has helped guide the Kansas City offense to being the most consistently explosive unit in football over the course of his tenure, playing a pivotal part in the development of quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the face of the NFL.

There was some obvious level of frustration after the Chiefs offense sputtered in the second half of the AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but not nearly enough to turn Bieniemy into an undeserving scapegoat.

The Chiefs are running it back in 2022 with the offensive leadership that's brought them consistent success, and there's little reason to believe Kansas City will be anything short of a Super Bowl contender again.