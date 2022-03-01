Lakers' Updated Depth Chart After DeAndre Jordan Exit, D.J. Augustin Contract

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly make some roster changes.

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Lakers "intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free-agent guard D.J. Augustin." The moves will give Los Angeles depth and shooting in its backcourt.

The Lakers will be Augustin's 11th team in 14 years. He most recently played for the Houston Rockets and averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 assists in 34 games.

A 14-year veteran center, Jordan recently had a hard time cracking the rotation and was averaging a career-low 12.8 minutes per game. Losing him won't have much impact on the lineup except for its size.

Lakers' Updated Depth Chart

PG: Russell Westbrook, D.J. Augustin, Malik Monk

SG: Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley (out; knee)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

SF: LeBron James, Stanley Johnson, Kent Bazemore

PF: Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony

C: Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis (out; ankle)

Augustin will give the Lakers a veteran backup who can run the offense when Westbrook is off the floor. His presence should alleviate some pressure from other players on the team, namely Malik Monk.

While Monk usually takes over the ball-handling duties in the second unit, he is a streaky scorer who's not much of a facilitator. Monk will likely share the floor with Augustin, allowing the fifth-year guard to slide over to his more natural shooting guard position. Monk should have no problem playing off the ball, as he is shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range this season.

Augustin has never been relied on for points, but he's been efficient. He has career averages of 9.6 points and 3.9 assists against just 1.5 turnovers and has shot 41.1 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The departure of Jordan will leave the Lakers pretty thin in their frontcourt, however. With Anthony Davis out with an ankle injury, Dwight Howard is their only healthy center.

It's likely LeBron James will play the 5 in small-ball lineups until Davis comes back. James is putting up some of the best numbers of his career while doing everything for the Lakers, but it hasn't led to team success.

Los Angeles is 27-33 and has lost five of its last six games. While Augustin will bolster the bench, the Lakers have a lot more to figure out if they are going to turn their season around.