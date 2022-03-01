76ers Rumors: DeAndre Jordan to Be Pursued Aggressively After Center Waived by Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

It might not take long for veteran center DeAndre Jordan to find a new home once the Los Angeles Lakers waive him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers will be "aggressive" in pursuing Jordan when he hits the market. They'll reportedly put in a waiver claim for him or wait to sign him as a free agent if he clears waivers.

Playing in his first season for the Lakers, Jordan had a hard time finding a consistent role in the rotation. He played in 32 games with 19 starts and averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in a career-low 12.8 minutes.

A 14-year veteran, Jordan was once one of the top centers in the NBA. He earned a trip to the All-Star Game in 2016-17 and is a three-time All-NBA selection and two-time All-Defensive selection, leading the league in rebounding twice in 2014 and 2015.

The Sixers are led by All-Star center Joel Embiid, who is one of the front-runners in the MVP race this season. Embiid leads the NBA with 29.8 points per game while adding 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference with a 37-23 record and has won five of its last six games.

If the Sixers were to add Jordan, it would give the team some much-needed depth behind Embiid at the center position. At his height, Jordan was one of the best pick-and-roll finishers in the NBA. He would have an opportunity to return to that form if he's paired with the newly acquired James Harden, who has fit in seamlessly during his brief time in Philadelphia.

In two games, Harden averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists and the Sixers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Philadelphia will face the Knicks again Wednesday.