Lakers Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Expected to Be Waived; D.J. Augustin to Sign Contract

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't make any significant changes to their underperforming roster ahead of the trade deadline, but they will reportedly make a move to bolster their backcourt before the season's stretch run.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday the Purple and Gold "intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard D.J. Augustin" to back up Russell Westbrook and provide additional shooting.

Charania also reported the Lakers plan to sign Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way NBA contract.

Gabriel played collegiately at Kentucky and has appeared in a combined 58 NBA games the past three seasons for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

He played seven games this season for the Nets and Clippers and averaged 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Jordan and Augustin move is the one that will generate the most headlines considering their respective resumes.

After all, there was a time when Jordan was one of the most productive big men in the league during his prime on the Clippers. He was an All-Star in 2016-17 and is a three-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Defensive selection and two-time rebounding champion.

Yet Jordan's days of skying above the rim for Chris Paul alley-oops and notching double-doubles on an almost nightly basis appear to be in the past. The 33-year-old played 32 games for the Lakers this season and averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds a night.

Jordan largely fell out of the team's rotation and hasn't played more than 20 minutes since Dec. 19.

The addition of Augustin will give the Lakers another ball-handler and veteran presence in the backcourt. The Texas product has been in the league since the 2008-09 campaign and has suited up for the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

He appeared in 34 games this season for the Rockets and averaged 5.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds while shooting an impressive 40.6 percent from three-point range.

It is that shooting that surely made Augustin attractive for Los Angeles considering Westbrook notoriously struggles from deep and there are plenty of outside looks available when playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.