Buccaneers Announce Return of 'Creamsicle' Uniform for Throwback Games in 2023 Season

J. Meric/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will no longer have the chance to cheer for Tom Brady following the all-time great's retirement, but they at least have something to look forward to in 2023.

The Buccaneers announced they will once again bring back their classic "creamsicle" uniforms for throwback games starting in 2023. Global supply chain challenges mean they will not arrive for 2022, but the famous orange jerseys the team wore from its inaugural season of 1976 through 1996 are coming soon.

Tampa Bay also wore the jerseys for throwback games from 2009 to 2012 and decorated Raymond James Stadium in orange for those contests.

Expect to see Bucco Bruce, who is the mustachioed buccaneer biting on a blade, back on the side of the helmet as well.

There has already been plenty of speculation about whether Brady will come out of retirement after announcing he is walking away from the game. No word on whether the chance to wear the iconic orange jerseys in 2023 will impact his decision.