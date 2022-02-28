Russia, Belarus Banned by IIHF 'Until Further Notice' amid Invasion of Ukraine

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced Monday that teams from Russia and Belarus are suspended from competitions until further notice.

The decision comes after Russia's military attack on Ukraine, which Belarus has assisted with.

The ban will keep Russian and Belarusian national teams from competing in the 2022 World Championship in May, as well as the Women's World Championship and World Junior Championship this year.

Russia will also no longer be allowed to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"The IIHF is not a political entity and cannot influence the decisions being taken over the war in Ukraine," IIHF President Luc Tardif said. "We nevertheless have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and must therefore do all we can to ensure that we are able to operate our events in a safe environment for all teams taking part in the IIHF World Championship program."

The International Olympic Committee recommended Monday that sports governing bodies ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants."

FIFA followed the recommendation, banning Russia from international soccer matches, including men's World Cup qualifiers in March.

The NHL announced Monday it would end relationships with business partners in Russia and won't consider the country as a location for future events.

The IIHF suspension takes away a perennial contender in international hockey competitions. The Russian Olympic Committee earned silver in men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics earlier this month, while the nation has 27 gold medals at the men's world championships, tied with Canada for the most ever.