Aaron Rodgers Left Out of Packers' International Game Promo amid Uncertain Future

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Green Bay Packers notably did not include two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers in their announcement that they would be playing a game in London during the 2022 season.

Star wideout Davante Adams, a free agent, was also left off the promotional picture.

Rodgers has yet to announce publicly whether he intends to retire or return to playing for the 2022 campaign, and if he chooses the latter, whether it will be with the Packers.

Rodgers ended his holdout with the team ahead of the 2021 season after the 2023 year in his deal was voided and the team reportedly agreed "to review Rodgers' situation at the end of this season," per ESPN's Adam Schefter, leaving open the possibility of a divorce.

He said last week on the Pat McAfee Show that he hasn't yet made a decision on his future:

The Packers, at least, appear to be bracing for the possibility that he won't be back.