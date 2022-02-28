Raiders vs. Jaguars Announced as 2022 Hall of Fame Game to Kick off NFL Preseason

Icon Sportswire

Fans will get the first look of Doug Pederson and Josh McDaniels with their new teams on Aug. 4.

Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars will play McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

The preseason clash will fall two days before the Hall of Fame welcomes its 2022 class of inductees.

