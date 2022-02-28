Report: Potential 1st-Round QB Matt Corral Won't Throw at NFL Combine Due to Injury

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Quarterback prospect Matt Corral reportedly will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine that begins Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The former Ole Miss star suffered a high ankle sprain in the Sugar Bowl, which came with a six-to-eight week timeline for recovery, per Pelissero. He resumed throwing two weeks ago and will be a "full-go" for his pro day on March 23.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Corral as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 draft behind Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.

The signal-caller ended last season with 3,343 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions in 13 games, finishing seventh in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Though many top prospects opted out for bowl games, Corral was adamant about playing in the Sugar Bowl:

The injury suffered in the 21-7 loss to Baylor has affected his preparation for the draft, but there is still time to showcase his ability before teams make their decisions in late April.

Last year's class showed that pro days can go a long way after the 2021 combine was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zach Wilson especially impressed during his pro day on the way to becoming the No. 2 pick in the draft.

A good performance at his pro day could help Corral climb the rankings with no one currently standing out at the position.

Corral, Ridder, Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and North Carolina's Sam Howell are all considered potential first-round picks with less than two months until the draft.