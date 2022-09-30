Klay Thompson Won't Play in Warriors Games in Japan amid Injury Precaution

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson missed Friday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards and will also sit out Sunday's rematch as the team remains "cautious" with its star shooting guard.

"Just feel more comfortable giving him a little more of a ramp up," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "He's just not quite ready to play at this point just based on where, you know, we're so early in camp. We just want to be safe and make sure he gets a good ramp up before he plays in games."

The Warriors and Wizards are taking part in the 2022 NBA Japan Games this weekend.

"Just coming off the two years with the injuries, this is really unique to play a game after three-and-a-half practices, so we're just being cautious and trying to do the smart thing," Kerr said.

Thompson, 32, has seen each of his past four seasons impacted by injury. His 2018-19 season ended in the NBA Finals, when he tore his ACL. That cost him the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign.

He then tore his Achilles during his rehabilitation for the 2020-21 season, costing him all of that year as well.

Thompson returned from that injury last January and was solid after the two-season absence, averaging 20.4 points while shooting 38.5 percent from three. There was always expected to be a ramp-up period for Thompson as he looked to return to the form that made him one of the NBA's best two-way players.

In his prime, Thompson was the epitome of the three-and-D wing, helping lead the Dubs to three NBA championships. He's a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA third-team selection, so his return to the lineup was welcomed.

But the Warriors remain one of the NBA's best teams because of the usual excellence of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and the continued improvement of players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

That combination led the Warriors to a title last season, Thompson's fourth with the team.

So while the Warriors will be concerned with any injury issues for Thompson, they are also equipped to handle any absence. Look for Poole and Moses Moody to take on a bigger role whenever Thompson is out during the regular season.