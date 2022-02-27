Liverpool Beats Chelsea in 2022 Carabao Cup Final After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

After 120 minutes of scoreless play, Liverpool finally emerged with a Carabao Cup title after defeating Chelsea in penalties.

The squad finished with an 11-10 advantage on penalty kicks after the match finished 0-0 through regular play. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was subbed on for Chelsea at the end of extra time, but it was the goalkeeper's miss that sealed the win for Liverpool.

It came after each of the first 21 players made their attempts for the two teams.

It helped lead to Liverpool's first win in the EFL Cup since 2012, ending a stretch of four straight wins for Manchester City. This could be the start of a big 2021-22 campaign for the club, which is still in contention in Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League.

The latest win was certainly a memorable one as either side could have come away with a victory.

There were no goals in regulation, but the match didn't lack excitement. Both sides had numerous chances, combining for 31 shots with 10 on goal.

Liverpool seemed destined to score multiple times before being denied by Edouard Mendy, who was outstanding in net for Chelsea:

The goalkeeper was arguably the best player on the pitch for either side:

Caoimhin Kelleher also played well in net for Liverpool, but Chelsea will likely regret not taking advantage of the many close chances during the match:

The ball did find the back of the net several times, but none of them ended up on the scoresheet.

Chelsea had several attempts called back for offsides—including a questionable flag on Romelu Lukaku—while a Liverpool goal was overturned by VAR because of a foul by Virgil van Dijk.

In a match that could have easily had five or six goals, the score remained 0-0 through 90 minutes.

The battle continued into extra time, but neither side was able to break the deadlock.

It eventually came down to penalties, with Chelsea subbing in Arrizabalaga for the red-hot Mendy. This turned out to be a regrettable call, as the backup made zero saves in 11 chances.

When it became his chance to score, Kepa sailed it well over the bar to end his team's hopes.

It was one of many missed opportunities for Chelsea as Liverpool secured the EFL Cup.