    AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 17 Rankings Released

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    A chaotic Saturday led to significant changes in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

    Gonzaga lost its first game since December, but it was just the tip of the iceberg in a historic day:

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    An historic Saturday in college basketball. <br><br>No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6 all lost. For the first time ever.<br><br>Seven top-10 teams lost. For the first time ever.

    The results created plenty of question marks for voters, who ended up leaving Gonzaga at No. 1 in the Week 17 rankings. The decision was no longer unanimous, though, as Duke and Baylor also earned first-place votes.

    Here is the full Top 25 as conference tournaments begin around the country.

    AP Poll

    1. Gonzaga

    2. Arizona

    3. Baylor

    4. Duke

    5. Auburn

    6. Kansas

    7. Kentucky

    8. Purdue

    9. Providence

    10. Wisconsin

    11. Villanova

    12. Texas Tech

    13. Tennessee

    14. Arkansas

    15. Houston

    16. USC

    17. UCLA

    18. Connecticut

    19. Saint Mary's

    20. Illinois

    21. Texas

    22. Murray State

    23. Ohio State

    24. Iowa

    25. Alabama

    It was a week full of court-storming by fans as top teams consistently faltered on the road:

    ESPN @espn

    CHAOS IN MORAGA‼️ <a href="https://t.co/7qAlVIXm6V">pic.twitter.com/7qAlVIXm6V</a>

    ESPN @espn

    DOWN GOES NO. 2 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsMBB</a> FIRST AP top-2 victory since 1992! <a href="https://t.co/K93M459XFm">pic.twitter.com/K93M459XFm</a>

    Gonzaga surprisingly couldn't get anything going offensively against Saint Mary's on Saturday with star big men Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme each held to six points. The Gaels earned a 67-57 win and moved up to No. 19 in the latest poll.

    It was a similar story in the Pac-12 as Colorado blew out Arizona for a 79-63 upset Saturday.

    Despite the results, the top two remained unchanged with the Wildcats No. 2 behind Gonzaga. 

    Auburn and Purdue were more competitive in their conference road games but still couldn't pull out wins.

    Tennessee handed Auburn its third loss in the last six games with a 67-62 win. Auburn's Jabari Smith had 27 points, eight rebounds and two blocks yet didn't get enough help to pull out the win.

    The Tigers are down to fifth in the AP poll after sitting at No. 1 earlier this month.

    Purdue is No. 8 after a 68-65 upset at the hands of Michigan State. The Spartans shot 45 percent from three-point range in Saturday's win, while the Boilermakers finished just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc.

    Baylor was one of the few Top 10 teams to survive the week without a loss, with one of the victories being over previously fifth-ranked Kansas. James Akinjo shot just 2-of-10 but came through when needed in the 80-70 win:

    ESPN @espn

    James Akinjo is CLUTCH‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/BaylorMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BaylorMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/BQMx8YB2cx">pic.twitter.com/BQMx8YB2cx</a>

    It helped the Bears jump seven spots to No. 3, while Kansas is sixth.

    Arkansas is also a team no one wants to play after a 75-73 win over Kentucky on Saturday. The Razorbacks have won 13 of the last 14 games, beating Auburn, Tennessee and LSU.

    Despite a rough stretch in the middle of the season, Arkansas is No. 14 in the latest ranking.

    Duke, the highest-ranked team in the latest poll to avoid a loss this week, is No. 4 after road wins over Virginia and Syracuse.

    With March on the horizon, the upsets should only continue across college basketball in the coming weeks. 

