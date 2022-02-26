LeBron James Says He Sees Himself Staying with Lakers 'As Long as I Can Play'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James clarified comments he made over All-Star Weekend about his NBA future following Friday night's loss to the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

"This is a franchise I see myself being with. I'm here. I'm here," James told reporters. "I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play."

The four-time MVP stated rather matter-of-factly to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic last Saturday that his "last year will be played" with his 17-year-old son, Bronny, and also said the door remained open for another return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I also have a goal that, if it's possible—I don't even know if it's possible—that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said Friday. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."

The 37-year-old Ohio native's remarks about his future last weekend raised eyebrows because they came on the heels of an NBA trade deadline where the reeling Lakers failed to make any moves to significantly bolster their roster.

In separate comments over the break, James praised Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti for his ability to identify talent, especially through the draft. That was viewed as a slight toward Lakers GM Rob Pelinka following the quiet deadline.

He denied there was any connection between those situations.

"If I comment [on] or compliment the GM that's in OKC—I really believe he's done a phenomenal job. And you guys spin that to me saying that Rob is not doing a great job," James said Friday.

Most of the drama stems from the fact that the Lakers are struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race. They currently sit ninth with a 27-32 record, which is just 3.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, the first team outside the play-in tournament cut line.

If L.A. was a title contender, as was expected after the blockbuster offseason trade for Russell Westbrook, his comments about Bronny and Presti probably wouldn't have gained so much traction.

The Lakers still have time to turn things around, especially if Anthony Davis can return from a foot injury for the stretch run of the regular season. But if they continue to play sub-.500 basketball, the questions about James' future will grow louder in the offseason.

He's under contract for next season as part of a two-year, $85.7 million deal, but trade rumors could emerge if Los Angeles decides its championship window is closing.

For now, it sure doesn't seem like James is going to end his decorated career with the franchise.