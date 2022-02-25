Lakers', Clippers' Crypto.com Arena Won't Require Masks for Fully Vaccinated Fans

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Crypto.com Arena announced new COVID-19 guidelines Friday related to the wearing of masks by fans.

As part of the announcement, the arena noted that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks at the venue, while those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking:

Crypto.com Arena, which was previously known as Staples Center, is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

The change in policy at Crypto.com Arena comes amid cities across the United States loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

New York City has been among the most stringent locales in terms of its coronavirus rules to the point that they prevent unvaccinated players from playing in their home venues.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated, has only been permitted to play in road games this season as a result.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said this week, however, that progress is being made toward ending the ordinance.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even Toronto is loosening its COVID-19 restrictions despite Canada having even stricter guidelines than the U.S. for much of the pandemic.

No fans were allowed to attend Toronto Raptors home games for a period of time this season, but it was announced this month that fans will no longer require proof of vaccination to attend.

The state of California is moving toward easing restrictions as well, including the potentially eliminating the indoor mask mandate for students from kindergarten through 12th grade in the near future.

Getting rid of the mask mandate for vaccinated fans at Crypto.com Arena is among the first big steps the state has made in its attempt to ease its way back to normalcy.

The first event to occur at Crypto.com Arena with the new guidelines in place will be Friday night when the Lakers and Clippers clash in a key Western Conference tilt.