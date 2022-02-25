Fred Hoiberg to Return as Nebraska HC for 2022-23 Season Despite 6-49 Big Ten Record

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Fred Hoiberg's third season as the head coach of Nebraska's men's basketball team has gone poorly, just like the first two did. However, he will be back for a fourth in 2022-23 despite a 6-49 overall record in Big Ten play.

Athletic director Trev Alberts and Hoiberg released statements announcing the news and noting the coach's contract will be restructured:

"Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska athletic department and our men's basketball program," Alberts said. "Additionally, Fred has agreed to restructure his contract to help us make the changes that are necessary to reorient our program."

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, Hoiberg's original buyout had he been let go following the 2021-22 campaign was expected to be approximately $18.5 million. The restructuring means it is now $11 million.

To say Hoiberg's time at the program has not gone as planned would be an understatement.

After all, he had connections to Nebraska—he was born in the state and his grandfather was the head coach from 1955 through 1963. He also had an impressive resume that included time as an NBA player from 1995 to 2005 and coaching stops with Iowa State and the Chicago Bulls.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He finished his tenure with the Bulls with a 115-155 record and made the playoffs once after lots of success with the Cyclones at the collegiate level.

Hoiberg's Iowa State teams went a combined 115-56 with two Big 12 titles and four NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons from 2010-15. He seemed like a natural fit at Nebraska given his time in the midwest as a college coach, but the Cornhuskers have struggled.

They went 7-25 in his first season and 7-20 in his second. They are 7-20 overall and an ugly 1-15 in Big Ten play this season.

Nebraska's lone conference win came over Minnesota on Feb. 9, and 10 of its Big Ten losses have come by double digits. The only chance the Huskers have to reach the NCAA tournament is by shocking the league and winning the conference tournament in Indianapolis.

Yet Hoiberg said he has a plan and will be given the chance to execute it next season.