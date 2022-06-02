Mets' Francisco Lindor Injures Finger Slamming Hotel Room Door; SS Out vs. Dodgers

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he hurt his finger in a mishap at the team hotel.

The 28-year-old missed time last season with an oblique injury on his way to 125 games, although he has been durable for much of his career.

He played at least 143 games in four straight seasons from 2016 through 2019 and appeared in all 60 contests during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Lindor has been one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball as a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger winner and two-time Gold Glove winner.

His first season with the Mets was somewhat inconsistent, though, as he slashed .230/.322/.412 with 20 home runs and 63 RBI.

He has responded with a .261/.345/.442 line, eight home runs and 43 RBI through his first 52 appearances in 2022.

Depending on how much time Lindor misses, Luis Guillorme could see more innings at shortstop.