Naomi Osaka Buys Nick Lachey's 7,000-Square-Foot Los Angeles Mansion for $6.3M

AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Naomi Osaka has purchased a $6.3 million home in the Los Angeles area that was owned by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, per TMZ Sports.

The 6,855-square-foot home features a tennis court for the 24-year-old athlete, as well as five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a fitness room, a pool and more, as seen on TMZ.

It's the second California home for Osaka, who previously purchased a house in Beverly Hills from Nick Jonas in 2019.

Osaka was the No. 1 player in the world in 2019 but has dropped to No. 80 after missing time for mental health reasons. She is still the highest-paid female athlete in the world, ranked 12th among all athletes in 2021, per Forbes.

The Japanese star reportedly made $55 million in endorsements last year, compared to $2.3 million in on-court winnings, from sponsorships including Louis Vuitton and Workday.