Deion Sanders' Daughter Shelomi Commits to Jackson State Women's Basketball

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

The Sanders family continues to take over Jackson State athletics.

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, announced her commitment to the Jackson State women's basketball team on Instagram. The 5'7" guard is joining a squad that is 14-0 in the SWAC this season and 16-6 overall.

"Proud Father," Deion Sanders wrote in the comments.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer became the head coach of the Tigers football program in 2020, leading the Mississippi university to an 11-2 record last season. His son, Shilo, is a sophomore cornerback for the team, while Shedeur was named the FCS Freshman of the Year after his performance at quarterback in 2021.

"3 kids on campus! @shilosanders @shedeursanders & now @shelomisanders THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT," Deion wrote in an Instagram post after Shelomi's announcement.

The family continues to put the HBCU school in the national spotlight.