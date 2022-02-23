J.C. Jackson on Patriots Contract Talks: 'I Guess They Feel Like They Don't Need Me'

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Cornerback J.C. Jackson has never played for an NFL team outside of the New England Patriots, but that may change since he is a free agent and told Phil Perry of NBC Sports the AFC East club has not reached out to him this offseason.

"I guess they feel like they don't need me," Jackson said. "I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

Though the Maryland product says there has been no contact this offseason, he did say he discussed a possible contract extension with the Patriots during the season.

"It was all positive things," he said. "I wanted to focus on ball at the time. I wanted to finish the season the right way. I didn't really come back to them on it."

Jackson also said he is not against playing on the franchise tag if New England chooses that route.

There is plenty to like about the cornerback's game. He helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl during his rookie season in 2018 and was a Pro Bowler this past year. He finished the 2021 campaign with 58 tackles, 23 passes defended, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.

What's more, Jackson is just 26 years old and figures to remain productive for the foreseeable future.

That is someone a team can build a defense around, especially in today's pass-happy NFL. If the Patriots choose not to bring him back, he will surely generate plenty of interest on the open market.

According to Spotrac, the Patriots are just 22nd in the league in cap space. That could make things more difficult on their part if they do attempt to bring Jackson back, but he can be a cornerstone for the defense as the team looks to remain competitive in the AFC East.