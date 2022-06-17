Angels' Anthony Rendon to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Wrist Injury

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels announced Friday that third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a right wrist injury.

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after re-aggravating a wrist injury that had previously landed him on the injured list.

The 32-year-old Rendon was hitting .228 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 45 games this season.

In his second season with the Angels in 2021, Rendon missed 104 games amid multiple injuries. The Angels were plagued with several injuries in a disappointing campaign that also saw Mike Trout miss most of the season—Shohei Ohtani emerged as the American League MVP.

Before signing a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels prior to the 2020 season, Rendon spent seven years with the Washington Nationals.

During that stint, Rendon was a one-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner who played a significant role in the Nats winning the 2019 World Series.

Rendon has not appeared in more than 58 games in a season with the Angels, however, and L.A. must figure out how to thrive without him once again.

Due to a long losing streak that led to the firing of manager Joe Maddon, the Angels are just 30-35.

With Rendon out, the Angels will need even more out of Trout and Ohtani, plus Matt Duffy is the top candidate to fill in at third base moving forward.