Chris Paul Reportedly Played Through Quad Injury in Suns' 2nd-Round Loss to Mavs

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was reportedly nursing a quad injury during the team's Western Conference Semifinal series against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Paul was dealing with a left quad injury and left his press conference with a limp following the team's 33-point Game 7 loss on Sunday night.

The All-Star guard was not at his best throughout the conference semifinal, and Sunday served as a stern reminder.

After scoring 47 points over the first two games of the series, Paul mustered that same total over the ensuing five games—including a meager 10-point outing with the Suns' season on the line Sunday.

In fact, Paul didn't record his first made field goal in Game 7 until the third quarter when the team trailed by 40.

With the offseason now underway, Paul will look to get healthy and set his sights on lifting the Suns back to the NBA finals in 2023.

"We’ll be right back here next year," he told reporters. "I’m not retiring”