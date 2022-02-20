Adonis Lattimore, Born Without Legs, Wins Virginia State Wrestling Championship

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Adonis Lattimore, a Landstown High School wrestler born without legs, won the Virginia state championship.

Per Jami Frankenberry of The Virginian-Pilot, Lattimore finished first in the Virginia High School League Class 6, 106-pound weight class at the state wrestling championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Saturday.

Lattimore scored a 5-1 victory over Korlan Tran from Lake Braddock in the final. He earned a 4-3 win against Robinson's Caden Smith in the semifinal.

"I’ve been dreaming of this since I knew what it was, and to finally have it happen is just—I don’t know how to explain it," Lattimore said after his win. "Really if you work hard, you can do anything—even win a state championship without legs."

Landstown wrestling head coach James Sanderlin said Lattimore's win was a goal they set four years ago "and this year it finally came to fruition."

According to Frankenberry, Lattimore went 32-7 this season and won the state title one week after finishing second in the Region A tournament.