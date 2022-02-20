Phil Foden, Family Attacked on Video Backstage at Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook Fight

AP Photo/Jon Super

Manchester City issued a statement in support of midfielder Phil Foden after a video posted on social media appeared to show his family being harassed at Saturday's boxing match between Kell Brook and Amir Khan at Manchester Arena.

ESPN reported Sunday the Greater Manchester Police were contacted after the incident involving Foden's family and a group of men inside an arena corridor.

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," City's statement read. "We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

Simon Bajkowski and Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News reported the video appears to show one man throwing a punch toward Foden's mother while another held a fire extinguisher as a weapon. Foden attempted to remove his family from the situation before the attack on his mom prompted a strong response.

Foden's family maintains they are "completely blameless" as the Manchester City player attempted to ignore the men before they became physically aggressive, per Jamie Jackson of The Guardian.

Brook won the matchup between the two standout British boxers by sixth-round knockout.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Foden attended the fight after playing all 90 minutes in City's 3-2 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur earlier Saturday.

The 21-year-old England international has recorded nine goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues during the 2021-22 season.

City, which sits atop the Premier League table with 63 points through 26 matches, returns to action Saturday when it visits Goodison Park to face Everton.

British authorities haven't said whether any criminal charges will be filed as a result of the altercation.