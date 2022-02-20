Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Says He Left Game Early vs. Wake Forest Because of Exhaustion

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski provided some details about why he left Tuesday's win over Wake Forest at halftime.

"It was basically exhaustion," he said after Saturday's 88-70 victory over Florida State, per David M. Hale of ESPN. "Nothing else. I feel great."

Coach K did not return for the second half of Tuesday's narrow 76-74 win that came down to the final buzzer. He pointed to a stretch of five games in 11 days as part of the issue.

"We get back to more of a normal schedule now, so I think I'll be good," he said. "I'm trying to be good."

The game itself featured plenty of drama, as Duke extended its lead to 19 points over Wake Forest in the second half before the Demon Deacons came roaring back to tie the contest in the final seconds. However, Mark Williams grabbed Paolo Banchero's missed shot attempt and scored on the last second to win by two.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who will take over for Krzyzewski after the legend retires, coached the second half.

Saturday's game was far less stressful for the Blue Devils.

All five starters scored in double figures in the 18-point victory, and Banchero led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds. Duke also enjoyed a 41-23 advantage on the boards and extended its winning streak to four.

The Blue Devils have four more games remaining in the regular season and could still challenge for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament if they continue to play well.

The NCAA selection committee unveiled its top 16 seeds Saturday, and Duke is in line for a No. 2 seed in the bracket at this point.