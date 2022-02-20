Obi Toppin Wins 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest; Full Scores and Reaction

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Obi Toppin etched his name alongside Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter and others as NBA Slam Dunk Contest champions.

The New York Knicks forward emerged from Saturday's four-man field that included Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic and Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors.

He outlasted Toscano-Anderson in the finals of a competition that was as defined by long stretches of missed dunks and inactivity as the actual dunks. Toppin's final dunk was impressive as he went between his legs, bounced it off the backboard and dunked it to win the trophy.

Toppin got a 45 on his first dunk of the finals and a 47 on the second one.

The biggest storyline going into the competition and for the dunk contest as a whole the past few years is the lack of star power compared to past years when stars such as Jordan, Bryant, Carter, Dwight Howard, Zach LaVine and Donovan Mitchell participated.

Still, Saturday's contest provided an opportunity for some of the league's young high-flyers to take center stage. It also gave Toppin a chance to take the next step after losing to Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers in last year's event.

The format was straightforward with each contestant getting two dunks in the opening round. The two dunkers with the highest combined scores advanced to the finals, where they each got two additional dunks with the championship hanging in the balance.

Toppin seized the initial momentum by jumping over someone and going behind-the-back, while Anthony added some originality to the presentation by bringing out his father, Greg, and dunking in Timberland boots.

Toscano-Anderson jumped over Andrew Wiggins for his dunk, but the crowd seemingly started to lose interest when Green brought out an NFT on a chain and then messed up a number of attempts in a row before windmilling off a lob.

Green's second dunk with a spinning attempt that saw him put the ball through his legs, but it wasn't enough to advance past the first round. Anthony also fell short of the finals by missing all of his second attempts.

That cleared the way for Toscano-Anderson and Toppin to make the finals, and the Knicks youngster impressed by passing to himself off the backboard and reversing the ball through his legs for a dunk.

Toscano-Anderson tried to do the famous Vince Carter dunk where he puts half his arm in the hoop to kickstart the finals, but he didn't get high enough to pull it off. Toppin then went a somewhat safe route on his third try of his first finals dunk by going off the backboard and between the legs, but that propelled him into the lead.

Dominique Wilkins apparently saw enough to give him a 10, which put Toscano-Anderson in comeback mode.

The Warriors forward put on a Josh Richardson jersey, but another round of missed dunks gave the trophy to Toppin.

Toppin wasn't the only winner during All-Star Saturday Night, as Karl-Anthony Towns won the Three-Point Contest and the Cavaliers team won the Skills Competition.