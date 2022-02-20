Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis Dies at Age 95

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NHL announced Saturday that Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis died at the age of 95.

The league also shared a statement from commissioner Gary Bettman:

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Emile Francis, a Hall of Fame coach and general manager whose infectious personality was as beloved as his hockey acumen was revered. Nicknamed 'The Cat' for his quick reflexes as a junior goaltender in his native Saskatchewan, the diminutive Francis appeared in 95 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers over six seasons, which he spent mostly in the minors.

"But it was as a team-builder and teacher in New York that he excelled. Serving as Rangers GM/coach for a decade, Francis guided his teams to the playoffs nine straight years, produced three consecutive 100-point seasons and reached the 1972 Stanley Cup Final. He was instrumental in the development of legendary players such as Rod Gilbert, Jean Ratelle and Brad Park. The NHL sends its deepest condolences to his family and to his many friends and admirers."

Francis was a goaltender during his playing days that lasted from 1946-47 through 1951-52 for the Blackhawks and Rangers.

He posted a 3.75 goals-against average during his 95 games and had a shutout during the 1947-48 campaign for Chicago.

Yet he was better known for his accomplishments after he retired as a player. He coached the Rangers for 10 seasons from 1965-66 through 1974-75 and posted a 342-209-103 record before coaching the St. Louis Blues for three seasons from 1976-77 through 1982-83 with a 46-64-14 record.

Francis' teams made the playoffs in 11 of his 13 seasons as a head coach, including when he led the Rangers to the 1972 Stanley Cup Final. New York lost that series to the Boston Bruins in six games.

He was also the general manager for the Rangers during his coaching career.

Francis' career wasn't limited to hockey, as Steven Ellis of the Hockey News noted he also managed the North Battleford Beavers baseball team to six Western Canada championships.