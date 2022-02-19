Men's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Halfpipe Medal Winners

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

New Zealand skier Nico Porteous won gold in the men's freeski halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday.

United States took second and third with David Wise and Alex Ferreira winning the silver and bronze, respectively.

Porteous has dominated the competition over the last few years. Not only is the 20-year-old the reigning halfpipe world champion, but he also won the last two superpipe events at the Winter X Games.

Now, he's an Olympic gold medalist after setting the standard Saturday.

Twelve skiers took the halfpipe Saturday. Each of them had three runs to post their best score. Here's a look at those results alongside some notes and highlights.

Results

1. Nico Porteous (New Zealand): 93.00

2. David Wise (United States): 90.75

3. Alex Ferreira (United States): 86.75

4. Noah Bowman (Canada): 84.75

5. Birk Irving (United States): 80.00

6. Kevin Rolland (France): 79.25

7. Aaron Blunck (United States): 78.25

8. Gus Kenworthy (Great Britain): 71.25

9. Brendan Mackay (Canada): 65.50

10. Simon D'Artois (Canada): 63.75

11. Miguel Porteous (New Zealand): 63.50

12. Robin Briguet (Switzerland): 21.75

Source: olympics.com

Notes and Highlights

Porteous took care of business early, earning his top score on his first run and never looking back:

Porteous' win marks New Zealand's second-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott earned the country's first gold medal earlier in the Beijing Games in the women's snowboarding slopestyle.

Porteous' gold marks his second Olympic medal. He won bronze as a 16-year-old in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Wise and Ferreira took gold and silver in those Olympics. They still medaled this time around, with Wise posting his second-place score of 90.75 on his first run.

The 31-year-old has posted a stellar resume over the years, notably winning gold in the halfpipe at the 2014 Olympic Games. He's also won four SuperPipe golds in the Winter X Games as well as first in the halfpipe at the 2013 World Championships.

Ferreira's 87.75 on his first run held up for the bronze:

The 27-year-old has notably won six Winter X Games medals, including gold in the SuperPipe in 2019 and 2020.

A frightening moment occurred on the last run after the United States' Aaron Blunck suffered a hard fall. Officials tended to Blunck as Wise ran to check on his teammate. Thankfully, Blunck eventually skied down the halfpipe on his own power:

Blunck, who won the 2019 World Championships in halfpipe, is a three-time Olympian.