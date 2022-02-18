Delonte West Reportedly Training for Basketball Comeback in BIG3 League

Set Number: X155644 TK1 R8 F22

Former NBA guard Delonte West is back on the basketball court with hopes of playing in the Big 3, according to TMZ Sports.

The 38-year-old was seen taking shots at Pat The Roc Basketball Academy in Gaithersburg, Maryland:

The eight-year NBA veteran last appeared in a game in 2011-12 with the Dallas Mavericks.

West went through difficult times after his NBA career, dealing with arrests and homelessness.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked him up at a Dallas gas station and brought him to a drug rehabilitation facility in September 2020. After getting treatment, West went on to work at the same facility.

He is now looking to return to the court, with the BIG3 potentially providing an opening. The three-on-three league has several former NBA players on rosters, with Joe Johnson, Leandro Barbosa, Jarrett Jack and Nate Robinson among those who competed last season.

West starred alongside Jameer Nelson at Saint Joseph's in college and was perhaps best known for playing alongside LeBron James for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started every game he played for the 2008-09 squad that reached the Eastern Conference Finals.