Kenyon Green Drafted by Texans: Houston's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

The Houston Texans selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Green was a consensus All-American in 2020 and 2021 and a three-year starter for the Aggies. The 6'4", 325-pound blocker figures to occupy an interior role at the next level, so here's how he might fit into Houston's offense:

QB: Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel, Kyle Allen

RB: Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman

FB: Andy Janovich, Paul Quessenberry

WR 1: Brandin Cooks

WR 2: Nico Collins

WR 3: Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Conley, DaeSean Hamilton

TE: Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, Antony Auclair

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Cedric Ogbuehi

LG: Kenyon Green, Tytus Howard, Max Scharping

C: Justin Britt, Jimmy Morrissey, Scott Quessenberry

RG: Justin McCray, A.J. Cann, Sam Cooper

RT: Charlie Heck, Jordan Steckler, Carson Green

Green displayed his versatility this past season. He had starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard and also moved over to left tackle in A&M's upset of Alabama.

The Texas native helped clear the way for an offense that averaged 183.0 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

On the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department's big board, Green was the No. 42 overall player and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman behind Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum and Boston College's Zion Johnson.

B/R scout Brandon Thorn compared Green to Las Vegas Raiders lineman John Simpson: "Green has key foundational traits to become a longtime, high-quality starting guard in the NFL, but he needs to clean up some bad habits and polish up his footwork and hands before reaching his potential."

In the offensive line hierarchy, tackles will always be coveted a little more than guards because they're often the only line of defense against skilled pass-rushers. But the value of a dependable guard can't be overlooked.

Beyond his run-blocking, Thorn highlighted how Green is "naturally powerful with light feet and loose hips for his size, with the ability to mirror and stay attached to rushers who get to his edge, locate and overwhelm smaller targets on the move."

When opposing defenses bring a blitz through the middle, Green is agile and strong enough to hold his own.

His ability to play multiple positions could prove invaluable as well. Injuries are inevitable over the course of the season, so having a lineman such as Green is a nice luxury.

He's only 21 years old, so he could be a bedrock of Houston's line for years to come.

The Texans are basically starting over from scratch this offseason after trading Deshaun Watson and starting their rebuild.

For the time being, Laremy Tunsil isn't going anywhere at left tackle. Perhaps Houston envisions Green as a possible long-term successor to Tunsil, who's due to be a free agent in 2024.

The fact that the upcoming season is a clear transitional year will allow the team to experiment with Green and see where his best position is.