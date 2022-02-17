Eli Apple Posts IG Message After Criticism from Bengals' Super Bowl 56 Loss vs. Rams

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple posted a message Thursday outlining his plans to move forward from his 2021 season, which ended with him being criticized for his performance in the Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

In an Instagram post in which he addressed his coaches and teammates, Apple vowed to come back stronger next season on the heels of Cincinnati's narrow defeat:

Apple got beaten on what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown by Rams wide receiver and eventual Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

The 26-year-old also had a pass interference call go against him in the end zone before that, allowing L.A. to get the ball at the 1-yard line.

Apple entered the NFL as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

After the former Ohio State standout struggled mightily in parts of three seasons with the Giants, he had short stints with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Apple signed a one-year contract with the Bengals prior to the 2021 season, and while he was far from a top corner, he enjoyed one of his best seasons.

Starting 15 of the 16 regular-season games he appeared in, Apple finished with 49 tackles and 10 passes defended, plus he tied his career high with two interceptions.

Apple also started all four games during the Bengals' surprising playoff run, but allowing the game-winning touchdown is likely what most will remember from his season.

It remains to be seen if he will display his reawoken fire with the Bengals, as Apple is set to hit free agency this offseason.