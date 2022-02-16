Olympic Men's Alpine Skiing Results 2022: Medal Winners for Slalom

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

France's Clement Noel won the gold medal in the men's slalom competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday (Tuesday ET).

Noel won with a combined time of 1:44.09 in two heats. He had improved on a sixth-place finish in his first heat with a blistering 49.79 in his second run. It was the first gold medal for France in alpine skiing in over 15 years.

Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won gold this year in the combined event, earned the silver medal with a time of 1:44.70. Reigning world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag of Norway took home the bronze with 1:44.79.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who won the bronze medal in the men's slalom in 2014 but recorded a DNF in 2018, finished in fourth place at 1:44.88.

Team USA's Luke Winters, who was competing in the Olympics for the first time at 24 years old, had a DNF in his first run that disqualified him from the second heat.

Austria has dominated this event in past Winter Olympics, winning 17 medals, including seven golds, in the men's slalom. Strolz's teammates struggled, however. Marco Schwarz placed 17th and Manuel Feller had a DNF in his first run.

The next alpine skiing medal event will be the women's combined slalom on Thursday (Wednesday ET).