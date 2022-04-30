Carson Strong, Eagles Reportedly Agree to UDFA Contract After 2022 NFL Draft

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are giving Carson Strong a chance to prove himself in the NFL.

Per Kirsten Moran of Nevada SportsNet and 95.7 The Game, Strong has signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Here is where he fits into his new team's offensive depth chart:

QB: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew II, Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Jason Huntley

WR: DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal, Deon Cain

WR: A.J. Brown, Jalen Reagor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower

WR: Quez Watkins, Greg Ward Jr.

TE: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Tyree Jackson, Grant Calcaterra, Richard Rodgers, Noah Togiai

LT: Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard

LG: Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta

C: Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Brett Toth, Jack Anderson

RG: Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, Kayode Awosika

RT: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Le'Raven Clark

Strong appeared in 12 games for Nevada during the 2021 campaign and completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While he is not a game-changing runner, one of the first things that stands out is his pocket presence, which allowed him to extend plays by evading pressure while waiting for throwing lanes to appear. He also has the arm strength to fit passes through those lanes on underneath and medium-length routes.

Throw in Strong's excellent touch on his deep balls, and there are few throws he cannot make as he heads to the NFL level.

The selection of any quarterback is sure to make headlines at the NFL draft, especially since there wasn't an obvious gap between the top ones for the 2022 edition. While this year's class is considered relatively weaker than in years past, Strong was part of a group that also included Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder.

They were all potential early-rounders at different times during the draft process.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Strong as the sixth-best signal-caller and behind those five in its big board, but they all have the talent to become eventual starters in the NFL.

Despite not hearing his name called during the draft, Strong lands in a good situation to help him develop. There's no pressure on him to perform because Jalen Hurts is solidified as the starter in 2022.

If Strong shows enough during organized team activities and training camp, he could move up the depth chart to possibly become the No. 3 quarterback at the start of the season.

Minshew is heading into the final season of his rookie deal. The Eagles could be looking at Strong as his eventual replacement as a backup, though there's the possibility he turns into a starter at some point if he hits his ceiling.