76ers' James Harden Won't Play vs. Heat as Part of Hamstring Injury Management Plan

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat due to scheduled management of left hamstring injury, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 32-year-old was ruled out through the All-Star break while he rehabbed the hamstring ailment. He's had multiple instances in which he was forced to miss time with hamstring tightness this season, and he also sat out with a knee hyperextension at one point.

The Sixers acquired Harden, along with Paul Millsap, from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round picks at this year's NBA trade deadline.

When healthy, Harden is one of the best offensive players in the league. The 10-time All-Star has long displayed the propensity for triple-doubles thanks to his ability to decimate opponents with both his scoring and distribution.

Harden has raised his level of play in four games with the Sixers, averaging 26.8 points, 12.0 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers made and 1.5 steals, while shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep.

With the Arizona State alum out Saturday, Sixers second-year guard Tyrese Maxey will remain in a prominent offensive role. He made a huge jump in his sophomore season from averaging 8.0 points per game to 17.6 points in 54 starts this year.

Harden's absence also likely means more playing time in the backcourt for Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle, while Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will be tasked with carrying much of the offensive load as well.