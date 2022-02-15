Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2022: Slopestyle Medal Winners

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

After the women's freeski slopestyle events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing were postponed due to heavy snowfall and low visibility, 12 women qualified for the freeski slopestyle final during Sunday's qualification round.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, Norway's Johanne Killi and China's Eileen Ailing Gu topped the qualification round leaderboards, but it was Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaude who took home the gold medal with a stellar performance in Monday's final at Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium.

Gremaud won gold with an 86.56, which came on her second run of the day. It was an incredible bounce back for the 22-year-old, who lost a ski during her first run to open with a score of 1.10.

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Medalists and Leaderboard

Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland: 86.56 Eileen Ailing Gu, China: 86.23 Kelly Sildaru, Estonia: 82.06 Anastasia Tatalina, Russian Olympic Committee: 75.51 Maggie Voisin, United States: 74.28 Johanne Killi, Norway: 73.11 Tess Ledeux, France: 72.91 Kirsty Muir, Great Britain: 71.30 Katie Summerhayes, Great Britain: 64.75 Silvia Bertagna, Italy: 61.85 Olivia Asselin, Canada: 16.83 Marin Hamill, United States: DNS

This mark's Gremaud's first gold medal at the 2022 Games and her second overall. She won a bronze medal in the women's freeski big air event last week behind China's Eileen Ailing Gu and France's Tess Ledeux.

Gremaud also won a silver medal in the slopestyle event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Speaking of Gu, she also competed in Monday's freeski slopestyle competition, finishing with a silver medal. After two shaky runs, Gu nailed her final run for a score of 86.23 to secure her second medal at these Games.

Sildaru, who topped the qualification leaderboards, finished Monday's event with a bronze medal. Her best score was 82.06, which came on her first run.