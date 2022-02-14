ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: 'You Can Bet' Giants Use 1 of 2 First-Round Draft Picks on OL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes upgrading the offensive line should be a priority for the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Giants currently have the No. 5 and No. 7 pick in the first round after thanks to last year's trade with the Chicago Bears, providing an opportunity to add an elite player at a key spot.

"You can bet that one of these two picks will be an offensive lineman," Kiper said on Monday's episode of First Draft (21:40).

Kiper added that North Carolina State lineman Ikem Ekwonu "would be the guy to really look at," while Alabama's Evan Neal was also said to be a possibility.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Ekwonu as the No. 2 overall player on the latest big board and Neal at No. 3.

The Giants already invested the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft in offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, although the former Georgia star has been inconsistent in his two NFL seasons. He also still needs plenty of help around him on an offense that ranked 31st in both points scored and total yards.

Improving the offensive line could go a long way in unlocking the talent on that side of the ball, including Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney.