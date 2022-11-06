Cowboys Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Firmly' on Dallas' Radar Following Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is "firmly" on the radar of the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Rapoport and Garafolo reported the Cowboys "are expected to be in the mix when he's ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear." Beckham may wait until early December before he picks his next team.

The three-time Pro Bowler was forced to watch the Los Angeles Rams seal a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals from the sidelines after exiting the game due to a knee issue.

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Rams were initially concerned that Beckham had suffered a torn ACL. With free agency looming, the injury raised concerns over a player who seemed to earn himself a lot of money in the second half of the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games before adding 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores in the postseason.

But another knee problem added to existing concerns about his durability.

In 2017, Beckham was limited to four games because of a fractured ankle. Then came core muscle surgery in January 2020 before he tore the ACL in his left knee later that year.

Per Rapoport and Garafolo, Beckham is hopeful of signing a multiyear contract, but that might be tough to pull off until he proves what kind of player he is after his most recent knee injury.

The Cowboys in particular might be wary of taking the risk because they already have $57.5 million invested in another wideout who suffered an ACL tear last season, Michael Gallup. Beckham would certainly provide some valuable depth but only at the right price.