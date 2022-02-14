AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 15 Rankings Released

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Gonzaga is once again No. 1 in the Associated Press poll after an Auburn loss opened the door for a move up the rankings.

It marks the third different stint at No. 1 for the Bulldogs this season, including the preseason poll and a one-week stretch in January. Auburn fell to No. 2 after its 19-game winning streak was snapped with an overtime loss to Arkansas.

Here is how the full Top 25 looks heading into Week 15.

AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Kentucky

5. Purdue

6. Kansas

7. Baylor

8. Providence

9. Duke

10. Villanova

11. Texas Tech

12. Illinois

13. UCLA

14. Houston

15. Wisconsin

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan State

20. Texas

21. Murray State

22. Wyoming

23. Arkansas

24. Connecticut

25. Alabama

Auburn hadn't lost since November, but the winning streak had some close calls in recent weeks with narrow victories over Georgia and Missouri. Arkansas finally pulled off the upset with an 80-76 overtime win:

JD Notae scored 28 for the Razorbacks in the win, holding their red-hot opponent to just 25 percent shooting from three-point range.

Auburn dropped one spot after the loss, while Arkansas entered the poll at No. 23 even after losing its next game against Alabama.

Gonzaga took advantage of the opportunity, moving up in the poll behind its 14th straight win. The Bulldogs earned a 74-58 win over Saint Mary's, the toughest challenge in the West Coast Conference, but still must face the Gaels on the road.

Auburn wasn't the only top team to suffer a disappointing loss this week.

Purdue dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 after an 82-58 loss to Michigan in which the Wolverines shot 12-of-21 from three. Purdue narrowly survived an upset bid against Maryland on Sunday, avoiding a disastrous week.

Houston suffered that nightmare scenario with consecutive losses to SMU and Memphis, dropping the squad to 14th in the poll.

Houston's defense was nowhere to be found in the 85-83 upset from SMU, while the Cougars hurt themselves with 19 turnovers in the 69-59 loss to Memphis. It creates question marks about a team that entered last week undefeated in the American Athletic Conference.

Duke suffered a rare home loss Monday, dropping a 69-68 game to Virginia before getting back on track with wins over Clemson and Boston College. The Blue Devils sit No. 9 in the latest poll.

Kentucky is up to No. 4 after extending its winning streak to six, showing the talent needed to potentially bring home a championship.

Teams still have plenty of time to prove themselves, but every game becomes more important as the regular season draws to a close.