Report: Sean McVay to Be Pursued by ESPN for 'Monday Night Football' If He Retires

ESPN will pursue Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay for its Monday Night Football booth if he decides to retire, per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

"McVay would likely be able to command a salary of more than $10 million per year," Marchand wrote. "He could also potentially have top broadcasting options with Fox and Amazon, according to sources."

McVay appeared to ponder a future without coaching when he spoke to reporters Friday.

"I know I love football, and I'm so invested in this thing, and I'm in the moment right now," McVay said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them."

In addition, Wagoner said ESPN's Lindsey Thiry heard from sources that the 36-year-old "considered working as a television analyst as an alternative to coaching."

Ultimately, McVay confirmed that he isn't walking away after the Rams' Super Bowl appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

However, McVay doesn't currently have plans to be in the game until his 60s or 70s like other coaches such as the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick.

"Hell, no," McVay said when asked if he'll be a "football lifer," per Fox Sports' Eric D. Williams on Sunday.

"No chance. I love this, but if I’m doing this until I’m 60, I won’t make it."

McVay has been the Rams head coach since 2017. He's amassed a 55-26 record and led the Rams to four postseason appearances and two NFC titles.